BitNile guides Q3 revenue above consensus estimate

Oct. 10, 2022 6:45 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares surged 15% premarket on Monday after the firm reported prelim Q3 revenue of $49M that grew 182% sequentially and was well above consensus estimate of $23.70M.
  • Revenue also grew from negative revenue of $30.8M in the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2021.
  • Segment revenue: Gresham Worldwide contributed $7.5M; TurnOnGreen, $1.9M; Real Estate, $5.5M; The Singing Machine Company, $16.7M; Cryptocurrency mining, $3.9M; Revenue from lending and trading activities, $13.2M; and other, $300K.
  • For the nine months period ended Sep 30, 2022, BitNile's (NILE) preliminary revenue increased by 123% year-on-year to $99.1M.

