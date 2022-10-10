FREYR Battery signs license and services agreement with Aleees to produce active cathode material
Oct. 10, 2022 6:53 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has entered into an agreement with a Taiwan-based lithium-iron phosphate cathode battery material manufacturer, Aleees to produce LFP.
- The agreement includes ongoing services and support from Aleees, provides FREYR with a worldwide license to produce and sell LFP cathode material based on Aleees’ technology, and to build production facilities leveraging Aleees’ industrial expertise.
- The company anticipates that the agreement will enable it to meet the future LFP cathode material needs of the Giga Arctic battery production facility in Mo i Rana, Norway and volumes could furthermore be deployed to the company’s planned Giga America project in the U.S.
- It was previously announced the company plans to establish an LFP cathode plant in the Nordic region with the ambition to commence production in 2024, coinciding with the anticipated ramp-up of operations from Giga Arctic.
- The company is also in initial discussions with other 24M licensing partners for the potential sale of LFP material produced by the company which could enable value creating opportunities through further upscaled and decarbonized production facilities.
