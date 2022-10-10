Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures dip with light volume expected and bond market closed

Stock index futures are drifting slightly lower Monday, but swings could come amid lighter volume due to the Columbus Day federal holiday.

The bond market is closed and there are no economic indicators on the calendar. But Fed vice chair Lael Brainard is due to speak this afternoon.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.3%, S&P future (SPX) -0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.1% are edging down.

"After another volatile week, it’s a quieter week for data with one ginormous exception," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Yes all roads to and from will all center around US CPI on Thursday."

"Over the last few months Fed expectations have generally risen with this number and markets have consistently sold off," he said. "However there have been a few strong counter-trend rallies on either the perception of a coming Fed pivot or on hopes of being near peak inflation. All have so far been ultimately reversed but the potential for Thursday to dominate the next few weeks of trading is high."

Among active stocks, Rivian is slumping following recall of about 13K vehicles.