Teva under antitrust scrutiny in EU over multiple sclerosis therapy
Oct. 10, 2022 7:08 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The European Commission has found in a preliminary investigation that the operations of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) related to its multiple sclerosis therapy Copaxone breached the EU antitrust rules, the regional bloc said in a press release on Monday.
- The Commission has found that the company has tried to delay competition for its blockbuster treatment by engaging in illegal patent practices and spreading misinformation about a rival product.
- "These consisted in artificially extending patent protection of Copaxone and by systematically spreading misleading information about a competing product with a view to hinder its market entry and uptake," the Commission said.
- The antitrust findings relate to the company's business practices in Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain over glatiramer acetate, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Copaxone. TEVA's basic patent for glatiramer acetate expired in 2015.
- The European Commission can impose a fine of up to 10% of the company's annual worldwide turnover if the preliminary findings are confirmed.
- In 2021, TEVA's Copaxone sales in Europe dropped ~2% YoY to $391M.
Comments (1)