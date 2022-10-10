Ford's China sales up 12% Q/Q, slips 11% Y/Y in Q3
Oct. 10, 2022 7:10 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) sold more than 133K vehicles in China during Q3, down 11% Y/Y, but reflecting a marked improvement of 12% Q/Q as sales momentum strengthened with further lifting of pandemic related restrictions.
- Ford brand passenger vehicle sales down 12% Y/Y to 54,400 units, but up 23% Q/Q driven by strong demand for SUVs.
- Sales of Ford brand SUVs surpassed 32,700 units, up 3% Y/Y and reflects an increase of 27% sequentially.
- Lincoln’s sales in China surpassed 23,800 units, flat Y/Y but up 31% Q/Q as China’s luxury segment customers gradually returned to showrooms following the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions.
- “Ford is paving the way for growth in China by differentiating our brand through customer experience in the vehicle purchasing and ownership process, including distributing EVs directly to customers” said Anning Chen, president and CEO, Ford China. “Further transforming our business in China was the establishment of Ford Model e Technology, a standalone entity with dedicated resources to help chart Ford’s EV future in the world’s largest car market and deliver future growth via the Ford+ plan.”
- Last week, the company announced that its EV sales triple in September, led by F-150 record sales. U.S. sales declined 8.9% Y/Y to 142,644 units in September.
- Ford shares down 4% in premarket session.
