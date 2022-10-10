IGT gains on enhancing player security in Oregon with video lottery digital prize redemption

Oct. 10, 2022 7:17 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will provide the Oregon Lottery with it's video lottery account-based cashless solutions via its INTELLIGEN central system.
  • The Oregon Lottery will enable the account-based cashless technologies on the more than 11,500 video lottery terminals throughout the state.
  • The company's account-based functionality seamlessly integrates with the INTELLIGEN central system that connects all lottery VLTs in Oregon.
  • The functionality enables the Oregon Lottery to build a website where players can create accounts and speed the redemption of winning video lottery tickets.
  • In addition, the company's account-based functionality can be leveraged to offer players additional opportunities, such as IGT's proprietary IGTPay payment gateway that enables secure and compliant external funding options.
  • Shares are trading 3.8% higher premarket.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.