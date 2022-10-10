IGT gains on enhancing player security in Oregon with video lottery digital prize redemption
Oct. 10, 2022 7:17 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will provide the Oregon Lottery with it's video lottery account-based cashless solutions via its INTELLIGEN central system.
- The Oregon Lottery will enable the account-based cashless technologies on the more than 11,500 video lottery terminals throughout the state.
- The company's account-based functionality seamlessly integrates with the INTELLIGEN central system that connects all lottery VLTs in Oregon.
- The functionality enables the Oregon Lottery to build a website where players can create accounts and speed the redemption of winning video lottery tickets.
- In addition, the company's account-based functionality can be leveraged to offer players additional opportunities, such as IGT's proprietary IGTPay payment gateway that enables secure and compliant external funding options.
- Shares are trading 3.8% higher premarket.
