Palantir expands federal cloud offering with DoD IL6 accreditation
Oct. 10, 2022
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has expanded its federal cloud offering to include a new Secret Region with the DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6) accreditation.
- The software firm received a DoD IL6 PA from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), joining Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon Web Services (AMZN) as one of only three companies with an IL6 Provisional Authorization from DISA for their cloud offerings.
- It initially achieved FedRAMP and IL5 with the release of Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) in 2019.
- Palantir Federal Cloud Service IL6 is designed to serve U.S. federal entities, including the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, in their most sensitive defense and national security missions. Expanding its cloud capabilities to this new DoD IL6 Secret region enables the firm to establishes a foundational technology for Joint All-Domain Command and Control.
