Strikes will continue at oil refineries and storage depots owned by TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Exxon Mobil's (XOM) Esso, union representatives told Reuters on Monday.

The strikes "will be continued across the board," a CGT union official reportedly said, a day after TotalEnergies (TTE) offered to start annual wage negotiations this month rather than in November if strike action causing blockages at the company's fuel storage depots ends.

Another CGT official reportedly said the walkouts also will continue at two Esso France refineries ahead of talks with management scheduled for later in the day.

Nearly a third of France's gasoline stations had problems getting deliveries of at least one fuel product on Sunday, up from 21% the day before, the French government said.

