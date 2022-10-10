Pzena Investment receives all regulatory approvals for going-private deal

  • Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) has received all regulatory approvals to complete the proposed going-private transaction.
  • On July 26, 2022, the investment manager entered into an definitive agreement to become a private company through a transaction in which holders of PZN Class A common stock will receive $9.60/share in cash.
  • Pursuant to the deal, PZN will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of its operating company, Pzena Investment Management, LLC in an all-cash transaction.
  • The merger agreement was unanimously approved by a Special Committee of independent and disinterested directors as well as PZN board of directors.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to receipt of requisite approval by PZN stockholders and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
  • A special meeting of stockholders to vote on the transaction will be held virtually on Oct 27, 2022.

