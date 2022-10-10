Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were downgraded at UBS as a likely recession reels in sales forecasts for both automakers.

The rising risks of recession, especially in Europe, drew concern from the bank’s analysts with each expected to feel significant impacts on both top and bottom lines in coming quarters. The near-term risks of slumping consumer demand for autos overshadows the upside presented by the two automakers’ EV efforts, according to the analysis.

“While we continue to like GM's EV momentum in 2023 with a strong (IRA-compliant) launch pipeline, the overall sector outlook for 2023 is deteriorating fast so that demand destruction seems inevitable at a time when supply is improving,” the downgrade note said. “We expect EPS to more than halve next year.”

As such, the bank advised clients that they are best served on the sidelines and downgraded shares to “Neutral” and trimmed its price target to $38 from $56. Still, the bank noted its “relative preference over Ford remains.”

Indeed, Ford (F) was downgraded alongside GM with the rating reduced to “Sell” from a prior “Neutral.”

“Ford (F) ranks behind Stellantis (STLA) and GM in terms of North American EBIT margins and in light of the likely recession, has the highest risk of testing break-even points, in our view,” the downgrade stated. “The European business could become loss-making against a difficult macro backdrop, a potential setback to restructuring achievements made.”

In particular, the bank does not see significant upside for the EV business in the near term, especially as competition heats up. Further, the auto manufacturer’s AV/ADAS strides are seen as lagging well behind those of General Motors (GM).

“In a nutshell, Ford has one of the least attractive risk/reward profiles amongst Western OEMs on a 12-month view, which is why we downgrade to Sell,” the note concluded.

The downgrade included a price target cut from $13 to $10. Shares of Ford (F) fell 3.44% in premarket action while GM (GM) shares sank 3.84%.

Read more on Morgan Stanley’s recent move to an opposite opinion on the two automakers.