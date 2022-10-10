Merck (NYSE:MRK) said sotatercept met the main goal of showing statistically significant improvement in 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) in a phase 3 trial in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The study, dubbed STELLAR, evaluated sotatercept against placebo, as an add-on to background therapy, to treat adults with PAH (WHO Group 1) — a type of high blood pressure affecting the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart. These blood vessels become narrowed, thickened or blocked.

The trial met its main goal of showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in 6MWD from baseline at 24 weeks. In addition, eight of nine secondary efficacy outcome measures achieved statistical significance, the company said in an Oct. 10 press release.

These secondary outcome measures included, proportion of participants achieving multicomponent improvement (defined as improvement in 6MWD, improvement in N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) level, and either improvement in WHO FC or maintenance of WHO FC 2), and the outcome measure of time to death or the first occurrence of a clinical worsening event, the company added.

Merck noted that the Cognitive/Emotional Impacts domain score of PAH-SYMPACT, which was evaluated as the ninth and final secondary outcome measure, did not achieve statistical significance.

"The results from the secondary efficacy outcomes, including a favorable benefit seen in patients' time to a clinical-worsening event, are especially noteworthy," said Dean Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories.

Merck added that the overall safety profile of sotatercept in was in general consistent with that seen in phase 2.

Merck gained exclusive rights to sotatercept in the PAH field via its $11.5B acquisition of Acceleron Pharma. Sotatercept is the subject of a licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), the company noted.

