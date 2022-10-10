Smart Share Global receives minimum bid price notice from Nasdaq
Oct. 10, 2022 7:40 AM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) received Nasdaq non compliance notification for the minimum bid price requirement.
- The closing bid price of the company’s ADSs was below the minimum bid price of $1.00/share for the last 30 consecutive business days.
- The Company has 180 calendar days, or until April 5, 2023, to regain compliance.
- In the event the company does not regain compliance by April 5, 2023, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
- The company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance within the prescribed grace period.
