Comstock (NYSE:LODE) +1.9% pre-market Monday after saying it received approval from the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners for a permit to operate a lithium-ion battery pre-recycling storage facility at an industrial property in Mound House, Nevada.

The facility will receive, sort and store waste lithium-ion batteries, with capacity for expansion and possible crushing and separating operations, to supplement LiNiCo's 137K sq ft battery metal recycling facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

Comstock's (LODE) LiNiCo Corp. owns the rights to an intellectual property portfolio of processes that crush, separate and condition lithium-ion battery materials, while developing new technologies for extracting lithium and graphite.

Comstock's (LODE) CEO has said its $9/share valuation goal "will be met well ahead" of the previously stated year-end 2022 target date, Warren Ludford writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.