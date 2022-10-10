Comstock's Linico wins permit for lithium-ion battery storage in Nevada

Oct. 10, 2022 7:40 AM ETComstock Inc. (LODE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Close up of old used lithium polymer batteries of mobile phones preparation for recycling. Copy space.

Andrey Deryabin/iStock via Getty Images

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) +1.9% pre-market Monday after saying it received approval from the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners for a permit to operate a lithium-ion battery pre-recycling storage facility at an industrial property in Mound House, Nevada.

The facility will receive, sort and store waste lithium-ion batteries, with capacity for expansion and possible crushing and separating operations, to supplement LiNiCo's 137K sq ft battery metal recycling facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

Comstock's (LODE) LiNiCo Corp. owns the rights to an intellectual property portfolio of processes that crush, separate and condition lithium-ion battery materials, while developing new technologies for extracting lithium and graphite.

Comstock's (LODE) CEO has said its $9/share valuation goal "will be met well ahead" of the previously stated year-end 2022 target date, Warren Ludford writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.