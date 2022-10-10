Lowe's loses bull rating at R5 Capital due to interest rate risk

Oct. 10, 2022 7:43 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

R5 Capital downgraded Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) to a Hold rating after having the home improvement stock set at Buy.

Analyst Scott Mushkin and team see too much risk for the home improvement sector due to rising interest rates and the direct impact of those higher rates on the overall housing market. The firm is cautious on Lowe's (LOW) despite the company having significant self-help initiatives that can typically drive better than expected results.

Shares of Lowe's (LOW) fell 0.77% in premarket trading on Monday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Lowe's (LOW) is slightly higher than that of Home Depot, but both stocks are rated at Hold.

See how Lowes' and Home Depot stack up side by side on a comparison of growth, profitability, and valuation metrics.

