Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo, other Chinese tech stocks fall on U.S. chip restrictions

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Pinduodo (NASDAQ:PDD) and several other Chinese tech stocks fell on Monday after the U.S. announced export controls on U.S. chip companies to prevent chips being used for military purposes.

Pindudo (PDD) declined more than 2%, while Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) lost more than 1% in premarket trading, respectively.

Smaller Chinese tech stocks saw losses as well, as Bilibili (BILI) declined more than 5%, while NetEase (NTES), Weibo (WB) and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) fell between 1% and 2%.

Conversely, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) shares were slightly higher on Monday.

On Friday, the Commerce Department published rules and indicated that companies seeking verification to sell to China would be faced with a "presumption of denial" standard if they produce DRAM chips below 18 nm, above 128 layers for NAND chips and below 14 nm for logic chips and would have to apply for a license.

The Biden Administration will likely deny requests from U.S. companies to send equipment to companies including Yangtze Memory Technologies and ChangXin Memory Technologies if they build advanced dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, or flash memory chips.

Late last month, Morgan Stanley said it foresees a "softer recovery" for Alibaba (BABA), as Customer Management Revenue is expected to decline in the second-quarter and merchant sentiment remains soft.