Oct. 10, 2022 7:58 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) was assigned a new “Buy” rating at Goldman Sachs as the bank’s analysts applauded management’s ability to address a still-large opportunity in e-commerce.

“Amidst ongoing macro headwinds, the company has shown a great level of resiliency relative to many of its eCommerce peers as it continues to execute against a vast and growing eCommerce opportunity,” the bank’s analysts wrote in a note initiating coverage of the stock.

A $130 price target was set for the stock alongside the Buy rating. Despite the bullish initiation, Etsy (ETSY) stock declined modestly in premarket action, implying an open near $110 on Monday.

