Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced that it agreed to create a new master lease with Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) for seven current properties.

The companies have also agreed to a funding mechanism to support PENN's pursuit of relocation and development opportunities at several of the properties included in the new master lease.

The new master leasee will add Penn's properties in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois; Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; and Henderson, Nevada. In addition, the existing leases for the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Pennsylvania and Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland will terminate and these properties will be transferred into the new master lease. GLPI has agreed to fund up to $225M for the relocation of PENN’s riverboat casino in Aurora at a 7.75% cap rate and to fund up to $350M for the relocation of the Hollywood Casino Joliet as well as the construction of hotels at Hollywood Casino Columbus and a second hotel tower at M Resort Spa Casino at then current market rates.

For its part, GLPI stated that the company is excited to structure a new master lease with a long-term tenant that includes a funding option to allow PENN to extend its legacy of growth through development by pursuing attractive opportunities in Illinois, Ohio and Nevada.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be effective January 1, 2023.