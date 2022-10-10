Quilter promotes Steven Levin to CEO
Oct. 10, 2022 8:02 AM ETQuilter plc (QUILF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Quilter (OTCPK:QUILF) notifies that Paul Feeney will step down from his role as Director and as CEO of Quilter plc from 31 October 2022 and will remain available thereafter to support an orderly transition.
- The board has appointed Steven Levin as a Director and Chief Executive Officer of Quilter plc from 1 November 2022, which is in line with the Board’s long-term succession plan.
- Steven has led Quilter’s Affluent segment since its formation and has deep business experience across Quilter and successfully managed Quilter’s Platform Transformation Programme.
