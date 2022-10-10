European natural gas prices tumbled to three-month lows Monday, with benchmark Dutch front-month futures falling by as much as 8% to €144/MWh, as countries replace cutoff Russian pipeline gas supply with liquefied natural gas imports.

LNG imports to northwest Europe are at their highest seasonal levels since at least 2016, according to Bloomberg, and reports say much of Europe should see higher than normal temperatures in the coming months.

European countries have raised LNG imports by more than 50% Y/Y in 2022 to offset the growing gas shortfall, according to Bank of America commodity strategist Francisco Blanch.

However, global LNG supply is set to slow down next year to 12M metric tons from 15M tons in 2022, with supply totaling 414M tons, Blanch said.

An advisory group to the German government on Monday recommended the country spend nearly €100B into 2024 to subsidize most gas consumption by households and industry.

Citing skyrocketing demand from Europe that could cause supply deficits next year, Morgan Stanley recently raised its price estimates for liquefied natural gas in 2023 and 2024.