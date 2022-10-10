Five9 guides Q3 earnings above consensus estimates, names new CEO
Oct. 10, 2022
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) has reported prelim Q3 revenue of ~$198M, well above consensus estimate of $193.16M and its original guidance of $192.5M to $193.5M.
- The cloud software firm expects adjusted net income per share of ~$0.38 vs. $0.32 consensus and original guidance of $0.31-$0.33.
- It is scheduled to announce full Q3 financial results on Nov 7, 2022.
- In other news, Five9 (FIVN) CEO Rowan Trollope has resigned from the post and the board of directors to join as CEO of a privately held pre-IPO company outside of the CCaaS space.
- Long-time chairman and former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland has been named as the new CEO. This transition will be effective on Nov 28, 2022.
- FIVN shares have gained ~3% premarket
