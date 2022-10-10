Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) shares fell on Monday as BTIG downgraded the cybersecurity firm, noting its core vulnerability management target market looks to be slowing at a "faster-than-expected pace."

Analyst Gray Powell lowered his rating on Tenable (TENB) shares to neutral from buy, noting that while BTIG is bullish on the company's moves into new products, it may not be enough to boost revenue.

"While we remain bullish on some of TENB’s new product initiatives, we do not think they are big enough to offset this core market deceleration," Powell wrote in a note to clients.

Tenable (TENB) shares dropped more than 3% to $32.84 in premarket trading.

Powell lowered his billings growth estimate to 17% year-over-year in 2023, down from 20% previously.

The analyst noted that Tenable (TENB) has benefited from some "high-profile" cybersecurity attacks over the past 18 months, including the Sunburst attack in late 2020 and Log4j late last year, driving companies to spend on vulnerability management offerings. However, after performing recent channel checks, that growth looks to be slowing for a variety of reasons.

"Some argued that vulnerability management is somewhat commoditized," Powell explained. "Others stated that the VM practices at most organizations are more mature today with less room for incremental expansion. And almost everyone highlighted a shift in focus to other technologies - like attack surface management and [cloud security posture management]."

Late last month, Wedbush Securities said Tenable (TENB) would be among the beneficiaries of increased spending by the U.S. government on cybersecurity.

Analysts are largely bullish on Tenable (TENB). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a STRONG BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates TENB a HOLD.