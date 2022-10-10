Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) shares rose sharply in premarket trading on Monday after Mizuho upgraded the stock to a “Buy” rating from “Neutral”.

Equity analyst Dan Dolev said that his channel checks revealed strong sales trends and better than expected take rates for the cloud-based restaurant management software firm. The rapid acceleration was noted as one year ahead of prior expectations that motivated the initiation at Neutral, necessitating an upgrade in line with the rapid growth.

“Our proprietary Mizuho survey of 55 TOST restaurants uncovers the positive impact on sales and profits from cross-selling payroll and adjacent SaaS products,” Dolev explained. “The survey unveils that restaurants using TOST for payroll use an average 2x more SaaS products and pay $4-5K more per year vs. those that don't. TOST's restaurant land-grab is in full swing.”

The concerns on take rate were alleviated in his view as they appear “more stable than feared,” leaving the stark decline for the stock in 2022 overdone, in his view.

“We are raising estimates on the incremental SaaS opportunity,” Dolev concluded. “We now foresee better-than-expected payroll roll-out and incremental SaaS product attach rates for

new payroll users.”

He updated his price target for the stock to $24 from a prior $22 alongside the upgrade. Shares of Toast (TOST) rose 2.91% prior to Monday’s market open.

