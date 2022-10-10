Merck raised to Buy at Guggenheim citing earnings beats ahead
Oct. 10, 2022 8:20 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)VTRSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Guggenheim upgraded Merck (NYSE:MRK) to Buy from Neutral on Monday highlighting the company’s key products, Keytruda, Gardasil, and Januvia, to project a consensus-beating performance in 2023. The firm sets a $104 per share target on MRK.
- The team led by Seamus Fernandez note that the success of a cancer drug combo consisting of Keytruda and anti-TIGIT molecule vibostolimab “would be a significant value-enhancing event.” That could extend the Keytruda’s immune-oncology opportunity in PDL1+ cancer “well into 2030,” according to analysts.
- On the Human Papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil, the analysts noted management comments on expansions to supply with additional bulk production sites becoming operational in mid-2023 which would support growth trajectory through the decade.
- “We believe there is potential upside to sotatercept if the STELLAR trial succeeds this quarter,” Guggenheim noted, citing a late-stage trial for the pulmonary arterial hypertension therapy, which MRK today said met the main goal.
- Increasing the sales forecasts for diabetic medication, Januvia, the team projects exclusivity beyond 2023 after a recent court ruling against Viatris (VTRS) over a patent lawsuit.
Comments