Cytokinetics gets monitoring panel's nod to continue phase 3 trial of ALS drug reldesemtiv

Oct. 10, 2022 8:28 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Two scientists in conversation, standing in laboratory

Solskin

  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) said a data monitoring committee (DMC) recommended the continuation of a phase 3 trial of reldesemtiv to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), after reviewing unblinded data.
  • The DMC had assemble to conduct the first planned interim analysis of the ongoing phase 3 study, dubbed COURAGE-ALS, which assessed for the potential of futility.
  • The first interim analysis was done 12 weeks after about one-third or more of the intended number of patients were randomized to participate in the study.
  • The study is expected to enroll ~555 patients with ALS who will receive either 300 mg of reldesemtiv or matching placebo dosed orally twice daily for 24 weeks, followed by a 24-week period in which all patients will receive 300 mg of reldesemtiv twice daily.
  • The main efficacy goal is change from baseline to 24 weeks in the ALS Functional Rating Scale – Revised (ALSFRS-R).
  • ALS is a progressive nervous system disorder affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control.

