Jiuzi Holdings to launch its first custom-made electric MPV
- Jiuzi Holding's (NASDAQ:JZXN) subsidiary, Hangzhou Jiuyao New Energy Automobile Technology is launching its first electric Multi-Purpose Vehicle customized by Dongfeng Fengon.
- Compared to its base model, the customized version allows bigger and more flexible space as all passenger seats can be folded flat.
- In 2023, the Co. plans to further upgrade Jiuyao MPV by installing swappable BYD's state-of-the-art blade battery, which holds notable advantages.
- JZXN will collaborate with its strategic business partner to provide battery-swap technology and battery-swap stations that match Jiuyao MPV.
- "We are confident that our Jiuyao MPV will be one of the best cost-performance electric MPVs in the market with a price range from RMB0.1M to RMB 0.2M and expect to enter into a purchase agreement with DFSK Motor in November 2022 if we receive substantial amount of pre-orders." said Mr. Shuibo Zhang, CEO.
