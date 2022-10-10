Netflix could generate $2.7B in ad revenue just from U.S., Canada, by 2026: J.P. Morgan

Oct. 10, 2022 8:33 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Netflix

Wachiwit

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is slated to launch its advertising-supported tier in the next few months and J.P. Morgan said the new offering could help the streaming giant generate as much as $2.7B in revenue just from the U.S. and Canada over the next few years.

Analyst Doug Anmuth, who has a neutral rating and $240 price target on Netflix (NFLX), noted it's possible that Netflix (NFLX) has 7.5M advertising-supported subscribers by the end of next year, an incremental boost of 5%, generating some $600M in revenue. But by 2026, that number could surge to 22M subscribers, accounting for a 19% incremental boost to Netflix's (NFLX) subscriber count in the region, generating $2.65B in sales.

"The [U.S., Canada] ad-supported tier could generate overall revenue of $1.15B in 2023 and $4.6B in 2026, including incremental revenue of $350M in 2023 and $2.3B in 2026, which would drive 2% upside to our current 2023 estimates and 13% upside to 2026," Anmuth wrote in a note to clients.

Netflix (NFLX) shares were down fractionally to $224.25 in premarket trading.

The analyst added that revenue and profit remain "critical" for Netflix and more is expected to be learned when Netflix (NFLX) reports third-quarter results next week.

Last month, Evercore upgraded Netflix (NFLX) to outperform after conducting some surveys and performing analysis of the company's advertising opportunity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.