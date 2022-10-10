Wayfair’s (NYSE:W) more than 80% decline in 2022 has balanced the risk/reward for the former pandemic darling, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank’s analysts initiated coverage at a “Neutral” rating and assigned the stock a $36 price target due to an optimistic view of the company’s potential which finds itself juxtaposed with consumer weakness.

To be sure, the bank pointed to more cons than pros for the stock in the next year. However, with the stock trading near $30, down nearly 90% from its 52-week high of $298, the downside risks are largely priced in, according to the analysis.

“While we are constructive on Wayfair's multi-year revenue growth potential, we see a more balanced risk-reward skew in the shares over a 12-month period, due to uncertainty around the trajectory of key operating metrics,” the initiation note stated.

Key metrics cited in the note included continued active customer count declines, a decline in order frequency, and execution risks for cost-reduction efforts. Shares of Wayfair (W) slid 0.42% in premarket trading, trending toward the 52-week low of $30.

