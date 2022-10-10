LeafBuyer Technologies reports 60% growth in September sales
Oct. 10, 2022 8:35 AM ETLeafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (LBUY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- LeafBuyer Technologies (OTCQB:LBUY) reported Monday a year-over-year growth of 59.5% in monthly cash sales for Sept. 2022.
- CEO of cannabis technology firm, Kurt Rossner said "We made some significant strides this year with our platform. We have more features and functionality that are attracting more and larger customers. The advances that we have made not only increase our top line, but also actually decrease the variable cost for many of our services."
- "We continue to push growth and margin expansion," Rossner added.
- Earlier: Leafbuyer Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $3.81M
