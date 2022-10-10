Procept Biorobotics announces $52M debt refinancing

Oct. 10, 2022 8:41 AM ETPROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) has entered into a new five-year $52M loan arrangement with CIBC Innovation Banking.

  • The proceeds were used to retire a $50M debt facility with the company’s existing lender.

  • The new term loan includes a final maturity date of five years from the closing date and has an interest-only period of 36 months, which may be extended to 48 months.

  • “In order to further strengthen our balance sheet, we have successfully extinguished our $50 million term loan and entered into a new facility with favorable terms. This agreement provides financial flexibility, by both delaying principal payments and reducing our annual interest expense by approximately $2.8 million, providing the Company additional capital to execute our long-term growth plan.” said Kevin Waters, Chief Financial Officer.

