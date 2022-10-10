Sachem Capital acquires real estate firm Urbane New Haven
Oct. 10, 2022 8:41 AM ETSachem Capital Corp. (SACH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) has acquired substantially all the business assets of real estate firm, Urbane New Haven.
- The purchase price for the Urbane assets was 300,000 of Sachem's (SACH) common shares.
- Urbane, based in New Haven, Connecticut, specializes in all phases of development and construction, including architecture, design, contracting, and marketing.
- Sachem Capital CEO John Villano stated, "The acquisition of Urbane is both strategic and highly synergistic, as the Urbane team will be overseeing our construction finance business, which has grown significantly over the past few years. Having Urbane in-house provides Sachem with go-to construction expertise, which should enable us to take on larger and more profitable construction loans, as well as further vertically integrate our lending platform."
- In connection with the acquisition, Eric O'Brien, one of the owners of Urbane, has been hired as the new SVP, Asset Management for Sachem.
Comments (2)