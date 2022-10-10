scPharmaceuticals to avail $100M debt facility

  • scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) has entered into a binding term sheet with respect to a $100M secured debt facility with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
  • The potential transaction is subject to the parties’ execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions to be stipulated therein.
  • Definitive agreements are expected to be signed by mid-October.
  • Company plans to use these available funds, together with cash on-hand, to repay indebtedness under its existing loan and security agreement and to execute on the launch of FUROSCIX, which received marketing approval from the U.S. FDA on October 7, 2022.

