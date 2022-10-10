Meta Platforms set to show metaverse vision at Connect conference: Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is slated to off part of its vision for the metaverse at its Connect conference, investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said on Monday.

Analyst Brian White, who has a buy rating and a $230 price target on Meta Platforms (META), said he expects updates on the state of the metaverse, as well as new innovations to be announced at the company's keynote address, along with the company's new virtual reality headset, codenamed Project Cambria.

White added that the new headset, which could officially be called the Quest Pro, is likely to have new sensors to enable high-definition color to boost realism, along with advanced reconstruction algorithms to represent the physical world.

The analyst also noted that Meta (META) is the "clear leader" in virtual reality with its Quest 2 headset accounting for 90% of the market share.

However, White noted that with Apple (AAPL) widely expected to enter the augmented and virtual reality space soon, "it will be interesting to watch the leading tech players battle it out in this nascent but promising market over the next decade."

On Friday, investment firm Citi noted that Meta's (META) monetization of its Reels short-form video product is "ramping up."