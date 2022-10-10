IES Holdings divests STR Mechanical
Oct. 10, 2022
- IES Holdings (NASDAQ:IESC) has sold STR Mechanical and its subsidiary Technical Services II to an affiliate of SkyKnight Capital.
- STR, originally acquired by IES in 2016, is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning maintenance, repair, and replacement services to commercial customers and had operated as part of IES’s Commercial & Industrial segment.
- The decision to divest STR is a result of the previously discussed strategic review of our Commercial & Industrial segment.
- "While this strategic and structural review is ongoing, the divestiture of STR increases our focus on our core operations.” said Jeff Gendell, Chairman and CEO of IES.
