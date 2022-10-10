Daré Bioscience rises as company submits application to begin trial of non-hormonal contraceptive
Oct. 10, 2022 8:54 AM ETDaré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is trading 5.3% higher after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its investigational device exemption (IDE) application to conduct an efficacy study of investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive, Ovaprene.
- The IDE approval will mean the FDA determined that the company provided sufficient data to support the initiation and conduct of the study.
- The submission included the results of the postcoital test clinical study of Ovaprene, in which the therapy prevented sperm from entering the cervical canal across all women and all cycles evaluated.
- The company is targeting mid-year 2023 to begin study recruitment.
