PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has reportedly withdrawn a policy that would have seen users fined $2,500 for spreading misinformation, in a move that sparked a social media ablaze.

The payments giant said the policy update was published "in error," according to a recent report by National Review.

The swift reversal of the now retracted misinformation clause had driven David Marcus, the former PayPal (PYPL) president, and many others to berate the company via social media.

"It’s hard for me to openly criticize a company I used to love and gave so much to. But @PayPal's new AUP goes against everything I believe in. A private company now gets to decide to take your money if you say something they disagree with. Insanity," Marcus wrote in a Twitter post over the weekend.

In response to Marcus' tweet, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he "agreed."

The updated Acceptable Use Policy that apparently went out in error was scheduled to take effect on November 3. That would have expanded PayPal's (PYPL) list of forbidden activities to include “the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials” that “promotes misinformation,” the report said.

PayPal (PYPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.

PYPL stock dipped 3.5% in premarket trading, adding to its over 65% slump in the past year.

In June, PayPal adjusted its Goods & Services payments fee structure.