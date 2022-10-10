Analysts continued to buzz over the potential sports betting partnership between DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Disney (DIS).

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen and team believe DraftKings (DKNG) is more confident in its product and that a EPSN deal would allow it to chase market share in both existing states and the major ones that the brand has yet to launch. Crucially, EPSN is also seen as possible vehicle to launch international expansion.

Needham takes that though a step further by speculating on potential expansion into India. Analyst Bernie McTernan noted that press reports and industry sources the firm has spoken to indicate India could be moving towards sporst betting regulation.

India is called a huge opportunity with reports indicating $1.5B in mobile revenue this year in an unregulated market.

"Given the current equity markets, we would be surprised if DKNG would act on this opportunity on a standalone basis. However, attacking this opportunity with Disney+HotStar could be more interesting given the leadership position Disney+HotStar has in the market."

Under the India scenario, DraftKings (DKNG) could supply the tech to a joint venture with HotStar being the brand name. Notably, Disney+Hotstar hold the sports rights for cricket leagues, kabaddi, Wimbledon, English Premier League, and more in India.

Shares of DKNG fell 0.60% in premarket trading on Monday to $16.47.

DKNG was listed as one of Seeking Alpha's stocks to watch this week.