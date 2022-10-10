FDA approves scPharmaceuticals Furoscix to treat congestion in heart failure

Oct. 10, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Furoscix's to treat congestion due to fluid overload in adults with New York Heart Association Class 2/3 chronic heart failure.
  • Furoscix, a proprietary formulation of furosemide delivered via an On-Body Infusor, is the first and only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic which delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home via the Furoscix Infusor, the company said in an Oct. 10 press release.
  • In a study Furoscix showed 99.6% bioavailability and produced similar diuresis and natriuresis compared to intravenous furosemide, scPharmaceuticals noted.
  • Furoscix is not indicated for use in emergency situations or in patients with acute pulmonary edema. The On-Body Infusor will deliver only an 80-mg dose of the drug, the company added.
  • The commercial launch is planned for Q1 2023 by scPharmaceuticals.
  • In a separate release, the company said it signed an agreement for a $100M debt facility.
