PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) -6.4% pre-market Monday after saying it expects Q3 adjusted earnings to come in 5%-7% below the low end of guidance of $1.75-$2.00/share that was previously announced in July.

PPG (PPG) said Q3 sales were hurt by further softening demand in Europe, and demand recovery was lower than expected in China due to a resumption of certain pandemic-related restrictions, with sales volume declines most pronounced in September, causing a reduced earnings benefit from higher selling prices and lower manufacturing efficiencies compared to the previous forecast.

The company said it expects the soft demand to continue into Q4 along with pressure from the strong dollar; Q4 selling prices are forecast to rise 10%-12% Y/Y with segment earnings growth of nearly 20%, as Y/Y segment margin recovery momentum accelerates.

PPG (PPG) will announce Q3 results and further expectations for Q4 on October 19.

