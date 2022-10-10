Deutsche Post to lift annual EBIT outlook
Oct. 10, 2022 9:03 AM ETDeutsche Post AG (DPSTF), DPSGYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSTF) (OTCPK:DPSGY) reported prelim Q3 EBIT of €2.04B, implying an year-over-year growth of 15%.
- Group EBIT for the first nine months of 2022 reached around €6.5B compared to €5.765B in the year-ago period.
- The group recorded a good business development in the quarter, with an year-on-year improvement in e-commerce driven B2C shipment volumes. However, transport volumes in the B2B business reflected a softer demand amid macroeconomic uncertainties.
- Overall network activities in all DHL divisions maintained good utilization levels. The logistics company will make an upward revision to 2022 EBIT guidance on Nov 8, 2022 when it announces full Q3 results. Annual EBIT is currently expected to be €8B +/-5%.
