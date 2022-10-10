Israel’s Ministry of Health awards omniQ $10M
Oct. 10, 2022 9:03 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Israel’s Ministry of Health has chosen omniQ’s (NASDAQ:OMQS) wholly owned subsidiary Dangot Computers to supply its Intelligent Healthcare Carts providing safer and more efficient health care services to the people of Israel.
- The Ministry of Health order follows the previously announced award for $11M with the Ministry of Finance.A five year supply agreement for Intelligent Healthcare Carts to be deployed in over 20 Prestigious Medical Centers.
- After the award, company is positioned as a trusted supplier of advanced technology that includes Intelligent Healthcare Carts, Diagnostic Panels, Que Management Kiosks and Covid19 related equipment.
