Israel’s Ministry of Health awards omniQ $10M

Oct. 10, 2022
  • Israel’s Ministry of Health has chosen omniQ’s (NASDAQ:OMQS) wholly owned subsidiary Dangot Computers to supply its Intelligent Healthcare Carts providing safer and more efficient health care services to the people of Israel.
  • The Ministry of Health order follows the previously announced award for $11M with the Ministry of Finance.A five year supply agreement for Intelligent Healthcare Carts to be deployed in over 20 Prestigious Medical Centers.
  • After the award, company is positioned as a trusted supplier of advanced technology that includes Intelligent Healthcare Carts, Diagnostic Panels, Que Management Kiosks and Covid19 related equipment.

