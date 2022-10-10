Home Depot’s (NYSE:HD) earnings expectations were reeled in by R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin amid housing market turmoil.

Mushkin moved full-year EPS estimates for 2022 and 2023 to $16.45 and $16.53, respectively. He also turned his expectation for fourth quarter comparable sales to a 1% decline from a prior positive expectation.

“This move is perhaps a “captain obvious” exercise given significant swoon in the equity (it has underperformed the broader market), yet we needed to get our outlook in line with what seems like will be a more difficult climate,” Mushkin explained.

He noted that while he understands arguments that the home improvement sector has overcorrected, he cannot subscribe to that line of thinking entirely.

“Even though we do give some credence to this idea, the housing market, in our minds, does again have some characteristics of a market that has moved too far, too fast spurred on by a very easy Fed,” Mushkin explained. “With that liquidity reversing with no real end in sight we thought it prudent to move numbers lower.”

Mushkin took his price target to $298 from a prior $320 while a “Hold” rating was maintained.

