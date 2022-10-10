Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares dipped in the pre-market trading Monday after Guggenheim downgraded the pharma giant to Neutral from Buy, arguing that the company's challenging prospects are not sufficiently reflected in the consensus.

The team led by Seamus Fernandez highlighted a solid performance at BMY on the regulatory and clinical front in 2022 with the approval of Opdualag, Camzyos, and Sotyktu. "….but we think the path to reaping the rewards will be longer and more challenging than what is currently reflected in consensus," the analysts added, lowering the BMY price target to $80 from $83 per share.

Guggenheim cites a lack of catalysts, slower than expected rollout of new products, and competitive pressure to support its bearish view and projects a declining gross margin profile due to an unfavorable product mix expected to last until at least 2026.

"This isn't a call on the quarter - it's a call on 2023+ uncertainty," the team wrote, arguing that managing R&D costs will be challenging for BMY as large and costly Phase 3 trials start in the short term amid a sequential decline in gross margins driven by pressure on Revlimid sales.

Guggenheim's forecasts on BMY do not reflect the impact of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

In August, Bank of America noted that the enactment of IRA would allow Medicare to negotiate prices for BMY's blood thinner Xarelto.