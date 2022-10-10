eXp Realty grows to 85,000 real estate agents
Oct. 10, 2022 9:13 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- eXp Realty, the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) has exceeded 85,000 agents globally, representing an increase of 30% when compared to 65,286 agents at the start of Oct. 2021.
- This year, several top-producing teams have moved to eXp Realty, including the Park City, Utah-based Lawson Team of 15 agents led by David Lawson.
- Ige Johnson Group, also moved 35 of the 50 top producing agents from RE/MAX to eXp Realty to benefit from its global reach, innovative technology and collaborative culture, where the brokerage closed 397 transactions for $93M in 2021.
- Incorvaia Team, which ranked No. 2 in Ohio for volume and moved 31 agents to eXp Realty after 16 years at Keller Williams and in 2021, the team closed 731 transactions for $219M.
- "Our compelling value and continuously evolving value proposition attracts top agents and teams from around the country and the world,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings.
