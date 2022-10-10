Apple sees strong Mac growth in Q3, other PC vendors shrink on weak demand, supply: IDC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the only PC vendor to see positive year-over-year growth in the third-quarter, as the world's largest tech company was able to benefit from pent-up demand, research firm IDC said on Monday.

The research firm noted that Apple (AAPL) likely shipped 10.06M Macs in the third-quarter, up 40.2% year-over-year. IDC estimated that the Tim Cook-led Apple (AAPL) had 13.5% of the PC market as of the third-quarter, coming in fourth behind Lenovo, HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

First-place Lenovo saw a year-over-year decline of 16.1% in the third-quarter, shipping 16.88M units and account for 22.7% of the PC market.

HP (HPQ) saw a 27.8% year-over-year decline to 12.7M units in the third-quarter, while Dell (DELL) saw a year-over-year drop of 21.2% to 11.96M units.

Asus came in fifth with 5.54M units, a decline of 7.8% year-over-year.

The total PC market declined to 74.3M units in the third-quarter, down from 87.32M units in the third-quarter of 2021, as demand continued to decline following the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and uneven supply.

"Consumer demand has remained muted though promotional activity from the likes of Apple and other players has helped soften the fall and reduce channel inventory by a couple weeks across the board," said IDC research manager Jitesh Ubran in a statement.

"Supply has also reacted to the new lows by reducing orders with Apple being the only exception as their third quarter supply increased to make up for lost orders stemming from the lockdowns in China during the second quarter," Ubran added.

Last week, investment firm UBS noted that wait times for the new iPhone 14 product line have eased, indicating "flattish" year-over-year growth for the September quarter.