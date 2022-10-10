Siyata Mobile stock slides on pricing ~$4M securities offering

Oct. 10, 2022 9:14 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), SYTAW, SIM:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares plunged over 50% premarket after the cellular device company priced its ~$4M securities offering.
  • The firm entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to sell 15.81M common shares and 1.59M pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof in a registered direct offering.
  • Siyata (SYTA) has also agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to 17.4M common shares in a private placement, which will be consummated concurrently with the offering.
  • The combined effective purchase price for one common share and (pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one warrant will be $0.23.
  • The warrants will be immediately exercisable at $0.23/common share and expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$4M; net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • The offering is expected to complete on Oct 12, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.