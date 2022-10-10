Siyata Mobile stock slides on pricing ~$4M securities offering
Oct. 10, 2022 9:14 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), SYTAW, SIM:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares plunged over 50% premarket after the cellular device company priced its ~$4M securities offering.
- The firm entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to sell 15.81M common shares and 1.59M pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof in a registered direct offering.
- Siyata (SYTA) has also agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to 17.4M common shares in a private placement, which will be consummated concurrently with the offering.
- The combined effective purchase price for one common share and (pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one warrant will be $0.23.
- The warrants will be immediately exercisable at $0.23/common share and expire five years from the date of issuance.
- Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$4M; net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- The offering is expected to complete on Oct 12, 2022.
