Profire Energy sees 30% sequential increase in revenue: Q3 Prelim
Oct. 10, 2022 9:20 AM ETProfire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) announced Monday its preliminary sales for the third quarter is estimated between $12.5-$12.7M, compared to $6.9M reported in 3Q21 and $9.6M in 2Q22.
- Revenue related to the company's diversification efforts is expected to double on a sequential quarterly basis to approximately $1M, or roughly 8% of revenue.
- "Our sales order activity and pipeline remain strong as we continue to execute on our strategy, which includes among many things, being a technology leader within the oil and gas industry," said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Profire Energy.
Comments