Despite paring back expectations for the full-year, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHY) remains an attractive name for UBS.

The note that maintained a “Buy” recommendation for the stock noted that Porsche Automobil Holding purchased 25% plus one ordinary share in the newly IPO’d Porsche AG from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) with a 7.5% premium over the placement price. The company is slated to use the special dividends to partially pay down debt the company had raised to finance the stake in Porsche AG and now owns significant stakes in both VW and Porsche.

“Directly and indirectly (via PAH's stake in VW), PAH now has more exposure to Porsche AG share price development from here than VW shares, which is why investors might choose PAH over VW to participate in Porsche AG's performance,” the note explained.

He added that recent legal victories should prove positive for Porsche Holdings, alleviating some overhang for shares.

To be sure, a downgrade of Volkswagen to Neutral and a price target cut alongside the downgrade necessitated a price target reduction for the stock. As such, the Swiss bank’s analysts cut their target for Porsche Automobil Holdings SE (OTCPK:POAHY) from €120 to €81.

“Our €81 price target is based on Porsche's NAV assuming our new €130 price target for Volkswagen pref. shares and that the ordinary shares trade at a 5% (unch.) premium to pref. Shares,” the note concluded. “Porsche SE shares currently trade at 39% NAV discount, which is well above their long-term average of 25 – 30%. We think the NAV discount should further narrow once the court decision related VW takeover becomes final.”