Fed can reduce inflation 'relatively quickly' without recession, Charles Evans says

The Federal Reserve can lower inflation "relatively quickly" without tipping the U.S. economy into recession, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Monday at the National Association for Business Economics annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

In agreement with a slew of his colleagues, Evans believes the Fed needs to "raise rates further and then to hold that stance for a while" in its quest to bring inflation down to its 2% target, according to his prepared speech.

Thursday's consumer price inflation report is expected to come in slightly lower than August's reading, though still hovering around four-decade highs. Economists see CPI rising 8.1% in September compared with 8.3% previously.

"Without a period of restrictive policy, inflation will come down some, but not to anything near our 2 percent objective," he said. The Fed's current funds rate target range is 3.0%-3.25%, with FOMC projections for a peak of 4.6% by the end of 2023.

Looking at the labor market, Evans believes the continued weaker job openings could be sufficient enough to tamp down "pressure on wages and inflation without a corresponding large increase in the unemployment rate." JOLTS data in August showed that the number of job openings fell to 10.05M from 11.170M in the prior month.

Last week, (Oct. 7) New York Fed's Williams expects inflation to fall "significantly' next year.