Koppers Holdings announces new, five-year $50M contract for crosstie disposal

Oct. 10, 2022 9:28 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Koppers Recovery Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) has entered into a new five-year, $50M agreement with a Class I railroad customer to collect and manage end-of-life railroad crossties and other materials.
  • Under this agreement, which continues through Dec. 31, 2027, KRR will collect and grade railroad crossties at the end of their useful life.
  • Including this agreement, Koppers now serves four of six Class I railroads and remains active in exploring opportunities to increase its market presence in the industry.
  • "By repurposing end-of-life crossties and working in tandem with our customer to help improve their tie flow logistics, we also receive the benefit of optimizing our operating network – an integral component of our growth strategy and path to $300 million of EBITDA generation in 2025." said Jim Sullivan, Koppers COO.

