Burger King looks to gain traction in U.S. under new leadership

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) is making some significant changes with the Burger King chain with the brand losing traction to rivals such as McDonald's (MCD), Wendy's (WEN), and Chick-fil-A.

Of note, Restaurant Brands has installed new leadership at Burger King and invested $400M in new advertising and restaurant designs. Some of the issues that Burger King is looking to address is overly complex menus, slow operations and outdated restaurants, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Last year, Restaurant Brands recruited former Domino's exec Tom Curtis to head Burger King's U.S. business. One of point of focus will be trying create customer buzz for its new crispy chicken option, which uses a patty breaded before arriving at restaurants. Burger King is also developing tools to measure the complexity of its operations, and has eliminated some salads and chocolate milk from its menus to help speed up service times.